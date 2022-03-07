NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 376,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

