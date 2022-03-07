Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

