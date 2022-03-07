Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.