News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.41. News has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $26.21.

Get News alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,228,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.