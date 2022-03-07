Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

NYSE BAM traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.