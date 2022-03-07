Next Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.19. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock worth $2,000,495. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

