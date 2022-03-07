NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $78.54 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $439,601.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $78.54 or 0.00204932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

