NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get NI alerts:

NODK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526. The company has a market capitalization of $393.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.34. NI has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 302,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 35.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About NI (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.