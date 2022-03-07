NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NODK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526. The company has a market capitalization of $393.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.34. NI has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16.
About NI (Get Rating)
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NI (NODK)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.