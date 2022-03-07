Northland Securities Trims Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price to $22.50

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $22.50 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.