Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in February

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NWPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,637. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

