NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 35,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,770% compared to the typical volume of 1,885 call options.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,016,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.