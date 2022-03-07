Novacoin Hits One Day Volume of $532.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $166,724.06 and $532.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.47 or 0.99902653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

