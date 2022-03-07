Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $118.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.90. 3,616,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $140.25. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.