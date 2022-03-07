Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

