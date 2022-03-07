Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NUW stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

