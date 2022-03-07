NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVA. Cormark raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

TSE NVA opened at C$10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.56.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

