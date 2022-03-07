Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NUWE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

