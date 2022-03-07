NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $166.04 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

