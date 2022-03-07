Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.64

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.64 and last traded at $156.52, with a volume of 3563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.