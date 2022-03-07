ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $12,178.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,805.83 or 0.99958930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00074229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

