Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.93. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

