ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.79

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 85964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $11,343,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

