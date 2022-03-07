ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.79

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 85964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.
Several research firms have weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
