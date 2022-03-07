Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of ONC opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36.
About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.