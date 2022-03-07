Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 531.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

