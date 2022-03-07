Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,781. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

