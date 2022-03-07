OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $407.20

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 407.20 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 407.40 ($5.47), with a volume of 102218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.20 ($5.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.92) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.65) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.61) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.61) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.45).

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.26.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

