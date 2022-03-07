Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 490219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OB. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

