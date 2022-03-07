Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.49% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OSG opened at $2.10 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

