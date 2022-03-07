Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $630.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.45) and last traded at GBX 636.24 ($8.54), with a volume of 69446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681 ($9.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 775.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

