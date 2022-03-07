Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

