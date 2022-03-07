PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $6.10 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $117.43 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00015731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00103907 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 273,851,934 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

