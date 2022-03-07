Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 215,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.94.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $283.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $279.12 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

