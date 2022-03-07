Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

