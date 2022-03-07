Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Particl has a total market cap of $15.72 million and $1,119.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002453 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00361890 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,553 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

