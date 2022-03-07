Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

PRTY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

