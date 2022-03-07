Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.63

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 111186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

PSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

