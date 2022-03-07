Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $319,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

