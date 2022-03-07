Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

