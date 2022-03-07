Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $270,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

