Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 546.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

