Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 519.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $179.10 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

