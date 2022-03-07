Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

