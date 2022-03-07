Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $4,395,888.09 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PCTY traded down $9.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,608. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.72. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

