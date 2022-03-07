Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

PSFE stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

