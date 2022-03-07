Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

PESI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.