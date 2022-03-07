Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

