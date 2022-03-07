PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PFL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,488. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.