PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PFL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,488. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

