PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

NYSE:PNI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. 39,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

