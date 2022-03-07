Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

