Piper Sandler Comments on Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

