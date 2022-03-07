Piper Sandler Comments on Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12).
Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.